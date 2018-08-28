St. John's chefs hold feast to raise funds in Nevaeh Denine's memory

A pop-up event in St. John's Tuesday evening filled bellies, fed spirits and was a fundraiser all at the same time, as nine chefs cooked up a feast in honour of the late Nevaeh Denine.

"She had a spirit and an energy about her. She was always so happy," said Peter Wedgewood of Wedgewood Café, which hosted the event. Wedgewood first met Nevaeh when he cooked at one of the her Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand fundraisers.

There, her natural ability to inspire and organize impressed Wedgewood, who is no stranger to keeping people on task.

"She marched around like a general. Checking in with everybody, making sure everybody was doing their job, kept everybody on point. it was quite impressive actually," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

The nine-year-old passed away from cancer earlier in August, but not before raising more than $200,000 for other pediatric cancer patients. Her death sparked an outpouring of grief across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Tasty Tuesday

Tuesday's feast featured chefs cooking both inside the restaurant and an outdoor barbecue from 6 to 9 p.m. Wedgewood said it was fairly easy to find chefs willing to donate their time and skills.

"I didn't even have to ask too many people. Guys were coming to me," he said and added they were just following Nevaeh's example.

"She set the example, and it's our duty to keep it going and follow what she did."

Friends and family on site

It wouldn't be an event for Nevaeh without her own friends and family on site of course.

John Denine is Nevaeh's grandfather. He says the family really appreciates the support they have been given by the chefs and the public for coming out to the event.

"Without them this wouldn't be possible, and we really want to thank them so much," he said.

John Denine is Navaeh's grandfather. He appreciates the support given to the family from the public, and plans to continue on fundraising in Navaeh's honour. (CBC)

Denine says Navaeh wanted to help people from an early age, something that has come full circle for the little girl as seen from her funeral service and various fundraising efforts.

"She wanted to do something for the other kids years ago, and started with a small lemonade stand. Her plan was to have it on the street and I think 7000 people showed up the first time," he said.

"It's still going to continue in her honour regardless."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador