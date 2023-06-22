Warm yellow orb appears in sky just in time for opening of St. John's pedestrian mall

The downtown St. John's pedestrian mall opened Thursday. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

The sun and warmth took a while to reach St. John's but it finally picked a golden moment to show up — during the opening of the fourth annual downtown St. John's pedestrian mall.

The mall opened on Thursday and operates from noon to 10 p.m. until Labour Day.

As per usual it's the same old song and dance with parts of Water Street — beginning at Adelaide Street and ending at Prescott Street — closed to vehicles. George Street from Adelaide Street to Water Street will be closed to traffic.

Rand Al-Shujairi took full advantage of Thursday's warm weather, spending part of her day sitting in the sunlight at one of the mall's picnic tables.

"It's so nice. I feel like summer is finally here, winter is over. And there's just like such a great sense of community, I really love it, just sitting here watching everybody," Al-Shujairi told CBC News Thursday.

"I can't wait to come down here a few times a week, eat my lunch, be with my friends."

Coun. Ophelia Ravencroft hopes the city can take on more pedestrian projects and expand beyond the pedestrian mall. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

The City of St. John's is hoping to increase foot traffic with special events planned throughout the season. Pop-up busker performances on Friday afternoons and theatre companies are already booked for events.

Coun. Ophelia Ravencroft said the opening of the pedestrian mall is something councillors and residents look forward to each year.

"The pedestrian mall is one of the few things we think pretty much everybody in this city really seems to enjoy," Ravencroft said with a laugh. "It's a genuine joy to see it open again."

Ravencroft said the mall is a significant positive investment for pedestrian infrastructure in the city, and it's something she wants to see more of in St. John's.

"Pedestrian experiences are significant, and I think we should be investing more in them and prioritizing them more greatly than we have been," Ravencroft said.

"The more that this expands, the more success we have."