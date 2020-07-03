Pedestrian mall opens on Water Street to rainfall and fanfare

The Water Street pedestrian mall opened Friday, and will remain open until Sept. 7. (CBC)

A rainy Friday couldn't dampen the spirits of business owners in downtown St. John's, as the Water Street pedestrian mall opened to the public.

The City of St. John's has opened up a lengthy stretch of Water Street for a two-month experiment, to help lure people to downtown shops, restaurants and bars, and to help with physical distancing guidelines brought in because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's really going to make a lot of citizens of St. John's curious and get people down here, and I really believe we're going to get a lot of people that don't typically come downtown, just out of curiosity alone," said Lorne Loder, owner of Cajones Tacos and Tequilla on Water Street.

Loder opened his own deck seating on Wednesday, to what he described as a great response from customers.

The Pedestrian Mall in downtown St. John’s is officially open. It’s open from noon to 10 p.m. <a href="https://t.co/eldx2fdt0T">pic.twitter.com/eldx2fdt0T</a> —@HeatherMGillis

"It was Canada Day, and there was a lot of people about. It was ideal," Loder said.

"There were people waiting for a table on the deck, [we] couldn't have had a better turnout and reaction. A lot of positive response … people seem to love it."

Lorne Loder, owner of Cajones Tacos and Tequilla on Water Street, said expanded seating is already a hit with his customers. (CBC)

The mall covers four blocks on Water Street, where traffic will be pedestrian-only between noon and 10 p.m., seven days a week. It stretches from Bishop's Cove and Adelaide Street to Job's Cove and Prescott Street. Affected roads will be closed until Sept. 7, and open for delivery purposes only.

As part of the pedestrian mall, businesses and restaurants are now able to bring their store into the streets with decks and picnic tables set up in the area. Loder said the move will help businesses as it will be easier for walkers in the area to see what is available in the downtown.

Some restaurants on Water Street have created decks outside their storefronts for outdoor seating. (CBC)

"A lot of retailers, they have to get the customer into their store," he said. "If they put their wares on the street, I think a lot more people will notice them. It's just going to be a different experience across the board," Loder added.

'They need to come down and support it'

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said the city has been working quickly to get the pedestrian mall plan ready for Friday's opening, after it was approved two weeks ago.

"I don't know if it's a record or not, but you know, we're in interesting times," he said.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said the pedestrian mall is a good chance for people to get outdoors and see what the downtown has to offer. (CBC)

"It's very challenging for businesses, and there was definitely a need here. The restaurants with the capacity restrictions, they were limited and the reopening was going to be very challenging … so this is one of the ways we had of helping."

The area had briefly been a pedestrian mall back in 1969, where Breen said he remembers walking as a boy. He said if the city were to continue with the mall idea, the city would need to see how this summer works out and do other kinds of analysis.

"The public have asked for this for a number of years," he said. "And now they need to come down and support it."