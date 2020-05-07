Walkers, rejoice! City of St. John's parks reopen for strolls on Monday

The caution tape is coming off city parks in St. John's for people to walk through Monday, but don't get too excited — playgrounds remain closed due to COVID-19.

"COVID-19 advisory signage will be posted at entrances and throughout parks and physical barriers have been installed restricting access to certain park features, such as playgrounds," the city said in a press release Thursday afternoon.

The city said community gardens can operate effective immediately, with restrictions posted at the sites.

Parks and recreational facilities across Newfoundland and Labrador were closed to the public weeks ago to reduce the spread of the virus. But as the province plans to enter Alert Level 4 of its pandemic reopening strategy Monday, St. John's is loosening restrictions accordingly.

In terms of operations allowed at parks, unidirectional travel signs will be posted on trails that don't have enough space for two metres or six feet of physical distance between walkers and cyclists, as per public health guidelines.

Municipal parks across St. John's have been completely closed to the public due to COVID-19, but will reopen Monday, for walking through only. (Carolyn Atkinson/CBC)

Walkers have been permitted to use some more open spaces in the city, like the trail around Quidi Vidi Lake, provided they follow a clockwise pattern to allow safe physical distancing.

Gatherings of 10 or more people are not allowed, garbage cans will be emptied, dogs can be walked under the usual rules of keeping them on leashes and picking up their waste. Outdoor washrooms will be open and serviced each morning and mid-afternoon, with their hours of operation posted on site.

Many things remain closed

A number of municipal operations will stay closed, however, and are excluded from this phase of lifting COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Community centres, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, skate parks, outdoor sports facilities, pools, splash pads and beaches are still closed.

Both informal and regulated sports activities that require contact, including all team sports like softball at city pitches, continue to be prohibited.

Playgrounds in St. John's, including the one in the Kenmount Terrace neighbourhood pictured in this file photo, remain closed due to COVID-19. (City of St. John's )

The city's public services are cancelled, which includes community events, interpretation services, children's programming and community-based programming.

You can't buy any drinks or snacks in parks, nor can you enjoy a picnic, as tables will be wrapped in caution tape and any portable ones will be taken away.

No feeding the ducks either — Bowring Park duck pond remains closed as well.

