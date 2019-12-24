Skip to Main Content
St. John's parking ban begins tonight
St. John's parking ban begins tonight

A white Christmas means an early city parking ban for drivers in St. John's.

When the bell tolls 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, your vehicle has to be moved off the street

Make sure your vehicles are moved off the street, as the City of St. John's on-street parking ban begins tonight. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The city's on-street parking ban was set to begin on Jan. 8, but will be implemented Tuesday as a result of the stormy weather over the Christmas season.

Parking on streets outside of downtown St. John's between 12:30 and 7:30 a.m. will come with a ticket regardless of weather conditions.

Parking on sections of Water Street and Duckworth Street between 4 - 6 a.m. could also put you on the naughty list.

