Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Waterford Valley murder

Police are looking to arrest a suspect in the murder of a 68-year-old man whose body was discovered along a walking trail in the Waterford Valley area of St. John's last year.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Sheldon Sean Hibbs, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael King.

The RNC said in a media release Monday that the force has issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. He was last seen in Alberta.

Hibbs has an array of tattoos, including a butterfly on his left hand and a switchblade on his jaw, according to the police.

Human remains were found in a part of Waterford Valley in May. On Monday, police named Hibbs a suspect and issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Monday's warrant is the first time the police force has named a suspect in the investigation, which has been ongoing since May 30.

In October, police announced they had narrowed their search and identified a suspect in the alleged slaying, but needed more time to process five pieces of evidence collected from the crime scene before filing charges.

Police are asking the public not to approach Hibbs and to call law enforcement to report a sighting.

