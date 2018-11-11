Small gym, big heart: St. John's Muay Thai team takes national title

In a sweaty gym on Blackmarsh Road in St. John's, about 25 people practise Muay Thai moves under the watchful eye of James Richard.

The New Brunswick man moved to St. John's about 10 years ago, bringing his love of the Thai martial art with him.

The sport has seen valleys and peaks in popularity in this province, but it's on the upswing now with as many as 300 members at Richard's gym in St. John's.

Not all of those members want to fight competitively — according to Richard, only about one per cent of people training in Muay Thai will actually compete in the ring. Many of those at the 8 Limb Muay Gym he owns on Blackmarsh Road are there for exercise, not fighting.

"Everybody likes a good workout and they like having a great time," he said.

'The art of eight limbs'

Sometimes called Thai boxing, Muay Thai is a full-contact combat sport from Thailand that has become well known around the world.

"Muay Thai is the art of eight limbs," Richard said.

"You use your two fists, your two elbows, your two knees and your legs as well."

James Richard, left, started 8 Limb more than a decade ago. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

While some of the members of Richard's gym are more interested in using those eight limbs to get fit, there are some who want to fight — and fight well.

In October a team of eight fighters from St. John's travelled to Markham to compete in the 2018 National Championships. Coming home with five gold medals and two silver medals, the Newfoundland and Labrador squad also earned enough points to be named top team at the event.

"[It's] the coolest thing that we came home with," said Charmaine Beckett, who also won a silver medal. "We have a 'Best Team' trophy sitting on the beautiful [front] desk."

The fighters from 8 Limb who travelled to the national event; Back row, from left: Brent Myron, Josh Stares, Hady Ghonim, Mark Perry, Owen Harvey. Front row, from left: Charmaine Beckett, James Richard, Jenna Halleran. Missing from photo: Jordan Tobin, who won a gold medal. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Beckett has been training at 8 Limb for five years and fighting for the past four. This was her second trip to a national competition.

Fighting is a big part of why she trains, but it's not the only reason.

"You know, as women we all have these body issues. So for me, when I came here and started to realize what my body was capable of I gained a whole new appreciation for it," Beckett said.

'I sacrificed a lot'

A banker by day, Mark Perry found what he was looking for at 8 Limb as well. But it took him a while to get the courage to actually come inside the gym.

"I lived just down the road and I kept saying to myself, 'I'm going to do that one day,' and eventually I just said, 'The heck with it' and I haven't left since," said Perry.

Beckett brought home a silver medal for efforts at the national event. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

He won a gold at the national event in Ontario, and Perry said he's lost about a hundred pounds since joining 8 Limb five years ago. He, Beckett and the other advanced athletes put in six days a week of training in 2018 to be among the best in Canada.

"I sacrificed a lot," Perry said.

"My girlfriend is fantastic, she's very understanding and let me train, train, train. It's validation to bring home the gold medal, knowing how much I sacrificed."

From Egypt to Blackmarsh Road

Hedy Ghonim's Muay Thai story stretches from his home country of Egypt to the 8 Limb gym in St. John's.

Ghonim, who won a gold medal in his division at the national event, got involved in the sport about five years ago. He moved to Newfoundland and Labrador about 18 months ago to attend Memorial University.

Ghonim said 8 Limb has become his family, and his fellow fighters attended his recent wedding. It's one example of how the Muay Thai fighters support each other both in and out of the ring.

Some here describe Muay Thai like kickboxing with harder striking, plus elbows and knees, while at the same time as graceful as ballet. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"I can't be grateful enough for them," he said.

"They took care of me whenever I needed anything or whenever I needed help."

But Ghonim hasn't only fallen in love with a local woman; he loves his adopted home province as well, and his gym is an important part of that.

"When I won the gold medal, I told my teammates to get my Egyptian flag and my Newfoundland flag so I can raise them both together to show people that I am very proud to be living in this province."

