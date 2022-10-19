Lights, camera, action, in person! St. John's International Film Festival kicks off 33rd edition

The 33rd edition of the St. John's International Film Festival, running from Wednesday to Sunday, will feature 43 films. (SJIWFF)

Get your popcorn ready, because the 33rd annual St. John's International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday.

Canada's longest-running women's film festival has been promoting the work of women filmmakers from Newfoundland and Labrador and from around the world since 1989. A total of 43 films are part of this year's festival.

"We really want to lift up folks locally and give them that exposure internationally as well as locally. And offer some outreach as well," festival interim executive director Meghan Hollett told CBC News on Tuesday.

The festival launches Wednesday with a screening of Chandler Levack's I Like Movies at the Cineplex theatre at the Avalon Mall. Other films and shorts will be shown in person or on demand during the five-day festival.

Wednesday will mark the festival's first in-person screenings since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, something Hollett says will help the films shine artistically.

The festival will begin with a screening of I Like Movies, Chandler Levack’s feature debut. The film stars Isaiah Lehtinen, seen here. The opening night screening takes place at the Cineplex theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. (Courtesy SJIWFF)

"There's something special about being amongst people that you just can't recreate when you're behind a screen," Hollett said Tuesday.

"Having that chance to chat with people, run your ideas by folks, and just check in and see how things are going is so important."

Other festival events include the Film Industry Forum, the largest industry event in Newfoundland and Labrador, networking events, pitching sessions and the CBC Spotlight on Local Shorts.

The CBC spotlight shorts will be available online throughout the festival and will also be shown at two screenings at the LSPU Hall in St. John's. The event will be moderated by Krissy Holmes, host CBC's The St. John's Morning Show.