Critical cat call: 22 taken in by St. John's Humane Society in 1 day

The St. John's Humane Society says it is in critical need of people to adopt cats — after taking in 22 cats in the last 24 hours, seven of which are pregnant.

"It's been an exceptionally busy summer for Humane Services, our intake has been at record highs for July and August," reads a Facebook post by the organization.

The recent influx brings the total number of felines to around 100, according to City of St. John's Coun. Jamie Korab, who represents Ward 3.

That exceeds its regular capacity of 65 cats and 20 dogs.

Ward 3 Coun. Jamie Korab says cats often end up in care because owners don't always see them as long term pets. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"If you're interested in getting a cat come on down to [St. John's] Humane Service, we're at 81 Higgins Line," said Korab.

"There's lots of cats, lots of colours, kittens right to full-grown adult cats."

Korab said all the cats at the centre are spayed or neutered, and each of them have had a full medical examination already completed. It costs $138 to adopt a cat, which also includes six weeks of pet insurance.

There are nearly 100 cats up for adoption at the St. John's Animal Care and Adoption Centre. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)



He said part of the reason for the influx of new cats to the centre is due to the tendency of some people to view the animals as disposable and not long-term pets.

"We always encourage people if you're gonna get a cat, make sure you've got a plan. Cats can live almost 20 years and you can budget on 15 for sure," said Korab.

"It is a family pet, and it isn't a disposable pet."

With files from Ryan Brockerville