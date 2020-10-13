A better ending: Why this palliative care doctor is pushing for a hospice in St. John's

A palliative care specialist wants to see a hospice built in St. John's to improve end-of-life care for patients and their families — but says such infrastructure often only comes about from a big community push.

There are currently no hospices in Newfoundland and Labrador, although one is in development for Grand Falls-Windsor. Dr. Susan MacDonald would like to see that change, and have end-of-life care capture a larger share of the health-care spotlight.

"I think in Newfoundland, we've had so may other struggles from a health-care perspective, that this is just something that hasn't caught the public's attention yet, and I always struggle with that," she said, adding that while cancer care and pediatrics have sparked widespread charitable efforts, no such campaign has yet come for a hospice.

"All of us die. And so, don't all of us deserve to have a nice place to live the end of our life? So I've never quite understood why people aren't more interested in this and see it as something valuable."

While death can be a big topic to broach, even with loved ones, MacDonald said thinking about a hospice actually prompts more questions about life.

"It's talking about, how do I want to live the end of my life? What are the things that are important for my living, at that time?" she said.

"Is it being surrounded by family and friends? Is it maintaining my dignity and my privacy? Is it having the freedom to be not in an institution if i possibly can?"

Palliative care vs. hospice

While palliative care units are commonplace in the province's hospitals, MacDonald said hospices are markedly different in what they provide, and how such care is delivered.

There are virtual hospices — where the necessary equipment and expertise sets up in a person's house — and also bricks-and-mortar spaces that mimic the home setting.

"It's often set in a neighbourhood, from the outside it would look like an ordinary house. It would have lots of space, lots of privacy. Every patient would have their own room," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Hospices also include private gathering spaces for families, often have pets, and are staffed 24/7.

A model suite inside the Lionel Kelland hospice project in Grand Falls-Windsor. That building is now in the design phase. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

While many people, while healthy, say they'd prefer to die at home, she said, when the reality hits the experience can often become unmanageable, as when round-the-clock medication is required or a person begins to lose control over bodily functions.

"It's not uncommon for people, as they get closer to the end of their life, to realize this is actually must harder than they thought, or families realize that it is a much harder thing to do than they initially thought," she said.

At that point, palliative care units often become the only option

While units are capable of managing painful symptoms and provide quality care, it's often meant only for a few days, and MacDonald said hospices are much better equipped to deal with lengthier end-of-life requirements amid a cozier setting.

Grassroots efforts

While hospices fall under the health-care umbrella, they aren't usually a government-led initiative. MacDonald is in the midst of trying to put together a board of directors and lay the foundation for a St. John's-area hospice.

"Most of the time it's public-led," she said.

The hospice in Grand Falls-Windsor, currently in the architectural design phase, is the result of a grassroots group working for years to see it become a reality, although the provincial government has promised to contribute toward its construction.

MacDonald said that group's experiences have been vastly helpful to hers.

"They have been more than generous in giving us support and information and advice," she said.

