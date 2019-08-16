A new way to see the city with St. John's Hop On Hop Off

Debbie Greene has lived in St. John's for years, but said working on the new St. John's Hop On Hop Off bus as a driver and tour operator has given her a totally new perspective on the city.

Working self-employed in the music industry alongside her husband, Greene, who is originally from Corner Brook, knew only a certain kind of St. John's.

"I've spent a lot of time in the city but didn't really look at the city in the light that I look at it now. Studying for this and getting ready, going out, driving around, I realized St. John's has so much to offer," she said.

And it's not just for tourists, either, Greene said.

They came here to work on the base, they met here, and they were married 56 years. - Debbie Greene

"There's a lot here that you don't realize is here for you, as a local, it's not only for tourists."

The St. John's Hop On Hop Off minibus tour is a private venture and makes 10 stops at historic and tourist-friendly sites, like Signal Hill, Quidi Vidi Lake, and The Rooms.

"The big one that we're finding visitors are really happy about is Cape Spear, because it is pretty hard if you don't have a rental car or something like that, a local person to take you out," said Megan Dobbin, business development manager.

"It's pretty hard to get out there."

Getting views like this at Cape Spear is challenging for tourists who don't have a rental car or local connection, so the St. John's Hop On Hop Off service has included it in their route map. (Submitted by Corina Reid)

The route runs between all 10 sites, so people can pick how long they spend at each destination.

"It's a traditional, hop-on, hop-off bus just like you'd see in New York or London or one of those big cities, so you buy your ticket and the bus does a continuous loop," Dobbin said.

"The loop takes about two hours to do the full thing."

Coming back where parents met

Meanwhile, Green said since tours started June 1, she's met all kinds of people — and their stories run the gamut.

One memorable man who went on her bus tour came from the United States, and he wanted to visit the former American military base Fort Pepperrell in what is now the Pleasantville neighbourhood.

"His mom and dad were both from different parts of the U.S. They came here to work on the base, they met here, and they were married 56 years," Greene said.

These pink, white and green minibuses have been spotted around St. John's in the company's inaugural summer tourist season. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

"They wanted to always come back as a family but didn't get to do that, so he came with some of his mom and dad's ashes, they wanted to come back to Newfoundland — part of them — to spread them at Fort Pepperrell, so that's what he did."

Greene said that's a common story: people who want to visit the place where their parents spent their youth.

"Another one of them was three young men and their mom came back. Their mom's mom was a Newfoundlander, but she met an American here and Fort Pepperrell and they moved away, of course, and they stayed married through the years," Greene said.

"Before she passed away, she wanted to know that their ashes were going to be brought together and brought back to Quidi Vidi here and spread."

The woman's three sons surprised her with a trip to bring her mother and father's ashes, at least in part, back to the place they met.

It's a perk Green said she never expected from her job.

"I had the privilege of taking them around on a tour and dropping them at Quidi Vidi to do their little ceremony there," she said.

The St. John's Hop On Hop Off has four buses on the road — two extras in case of necessary repairs — and the tour starts outside the Alt Hotel on Water Street.

