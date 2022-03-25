RNC say death of 82-year-old woman in St. John's is a homicide

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says they believe someone killed an 82-year-old woman in St. John's, and they say they have a suspect.

Officers found the woman unconscious at a home in the Mitchell Court area of the city, around 11 p.m. on March 16.

The police had been responding to a call for assistance from paramedics, who were at the home after receiving a call for medical attention.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said at the time they considered her death suspicious.

In a media release sent Friday, the RNC said they are now treating her death as a homicide and have a suspect. Police are still investigating.

