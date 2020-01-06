Homeowner with plow helps crews tackling house fire in snowstorm

A home was seriously damaged in a fire overnight, just as a winter storm was wreaking havoc on St. John's early Monday.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department was called to a home on Groves Road around 12:30 a.m. to a report of smoke.

Platoon Chief Dean Foley says the first crew on site encountered smoke and fire.

"The initial crew, they entered the basement of the building where the fire was heaviest and knocked down the blaze," said Foley.

"The main floor of this house had burned out so we were unable to enter that portion of the building."

While crews were responding to the fire in the midst of a winter snowstorm, Foley said the weather was not as much of a challenge as it could have been, thanks to the homeowner.

"The homeowner, luckily, had a plow and he was moving snow, so we managed to get a second crew in," he said.

"We put an emergency call into the city and within a few minutes we had Groves Road fully cleaned."

The scene has been cleared by fire crews, while the home is significantly damaged.

The cause will remain under investigation with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. No one was injured.

