St. John's film company has its Hallmark moment

It's safe to say that anyone watching a Hallmark movie expects to see a happy ending, but one production company in St. John's is hoping this is just the beginning.

On Jan. 1, the locally made The Dog Lovers Guide to Dating will air on the Hallmark Channel and W Network — a first for the province, believes its producer.

"I keep digging to see if there has been another, but I think this might be the first one," said Taralee Gerhard.

Gerhard herself is new to Newfoundland and Labrador, having moved here last year from Ontario.

But her impact on the film community has been immediate.

"This year we've made four feature films, kind of a whirlwind, all back to back," she said.

"Even though we just finished our fourth, we've still been preparing the next three that we're shooting right at the beginning of the year."

Taralee Gerhard has made four movies in 2022 and has her sights set on up to 10 more in 2023. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Among the four shot in 2022 is The Dog Lovers Guide to Dating, which was filmed in St. John's.

The romantic comedy revolves around a man trying to get his girlfriend's dog to like him. Eventually, he falls in love with the dog trainer.

Part of Gerhard's vision for the movies she makes is to have a 100-per-cent local film crew.

"We like to take chances on people who want to be there, rather than [employ] people who have always been there," she said.

It's no secret that the film industry in St. John's has been thriving and Gerhard is quick to acknowledge there is already a deep pool of talent in St. John's working on other, bigger, productions like Son of a Critch, Hudson and Rex, and SurrealEstate.

As someone who started in the film industry as a background actor and worked her way up, she says she's only too happy to teach on the fly.

"Even though this is their first movie movie, or first four movies, I shall say they're very talented artists in their own right," Gerhard said.

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating airs on Jan. 1 on the Hallmark Channel and W Network. (Hallmark Channel)

The real movie magic in making a Hallmark film is the quick turnaround time.

"Typically we prep only three weeks and we shoot for 14 days and that's a feature film," Gerhard says.

It's another 30 to 60 days to edit it. Then, she says, it's ready for air.

But after 20 years in the film and television industry, she'll still be excited to see her newest finished product on television.

"It's always nice to see it come to life on screen and it's nice to watch the crew and see how happy and how proud they are of the work that they have done," said Gerhard.

