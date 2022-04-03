St. John's house fire, car crash make for deadly night with 2 men killed

It was a deadly Saturday night in St. John's, with one man killed in a house fire and another dying in a serious car crash.

Firefighters from three stations responded to a fire on Coronation Street in the downtown area after 11 p.m., which gutted a rowhouse and left the neighbouring homes damaged.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department confirmed there was a man in the home at the time of the fire, and that he was sent to the Health Sciences Centre after first responders retrieved him.

The Telegram is reporting that the man died as a result of the fire.

Meanwhile, police and fire fighters responded to a fatal two vehicle crash on Pitts Memorial Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the crash is under investigation and are asking any witnesses to contact the police.

'The house just went up'

Taylor Bartlett witnessed the house fire Saturday night, stepping outside her home to find flames spitting out of a nearby rowhouse.

"My next-door neighbour was pulling a guy out of the house who just kept trying to run back in, because his brother was in there," Bartlett said, reached by phone Sunday morning.

A neighbour ran into the burning house to save a man Saturday night. Another person inside the home was killed, The Telegram reported. (Submitted by Taylor Bartlett)

She said her neighbour had entered the home and found one man on the main floor, pulling him to safety.

But within five minutes, she said, the entire building was completely engulfed, with another man still inside.

"The house just went up," she said. "The vinyl siding was just melting off the side of the house. It was really, really scary."

Police are investigating the fire and remain on the scene Sunday morning. (Submitted by Taylor Bartlett)

Barlett said firefighters worked on beating back the flames for hours and some of her neighbours were evacuated for the night.

She said the man who died had lived in the home for about 40 years.

The RNC's fire division are on the scene Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

