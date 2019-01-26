Gearing up for 30th anniversary, N.L. film fest named one to visit by major U.S. paper

As it gears up to celebrate its 30th year this fall, the St. John's International Women's Film Festival has a powerful piece of promotion under its belt: an endorsement from USA Today as one of the world's 10 best film festivals to travel for.

The festival's inclusion on the list, which includes major industry events like the Sun Valley Film Festival and the Edinburgh International Film Festival, is exciting, says festival head Jenn Brown — but also proof of what everyone involved already knows about not just the fest itself, but its surroundings.

Thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/USATODAY?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USATODAY</a> for including us in your <a href="https://twitter.com/10Best?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@10Best</a> FILM FESTIVALS WORTH TRAVELLING FOR! We're excited to invite you to <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofStJohns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofStJohns</a> during our gorgeous Fall for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJIWFF30?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJIWFF30</a>! Celebrate our 30th with us October 16-20, 2019! <a href="https://t.co/4rUmQRC9fw">https://t.co/4rUmQRC9fw</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlarts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlarts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SJIWFF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SJIWFF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/womeninfilm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#womeninfilm</a> —@SJIWFF

"Even though it's such a big deal, at the same time we're like, 'Yeah, of course we are,'" said Brown, who said that not only the festival's content but the food, scenery and shopping in St. John's bring visitors every October.

"We get so many people over the years who come every single year because of that reason," she said.

"It's a bit of an easy sell."

Scene and Heard

In the Jan. 21 article, USA Today cites the long-running festival's great documentaries, feature films and shorts, but also highlights the coastline and hiking trails in and around its host city.

The festival, which Brown said is the second-longest-running women's film fest in the world, brings in films from local, national and international artists. Because it casts a wide net, the potential audience is large as well.

"Over the last five years in particular, the reputation and the quality of work that's been coming out here, it's spread," she said.

Brown thinks the high-profile promotion will be a boon to attendance this fall, and said a lot of events are planned throughout the year and for the festival to celebrate its 30th year from Oct. 16-20.

On Feb. 22, the festival presents its annual screening of the year's Oscar-nominated short films, part of its Scene and Heard Film Industry Conference, at The Rooms in St. John's.

And the next night, also as part of Scene and Heard, Baroness Von Sketch actresses Meredith MacNeill and Aurora Browne and director Jordan Canning — originally from St. John's — will be part of A Night With Baroness von Sketch at the Alt Hotel.

"We're really excited and planning some really big things," Brown said, "so we're just pumped to share it with everyone."

