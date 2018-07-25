St. John's Community Market hosts 1st evening event

After a whopping 10,000 people strolled through the grand opening of the St. John's Community Market's new location this weekend, the venue will be hosting its first evening opening Wednesday.

The new facility, at 245 Freshwater Rd., will be open from 2 until 8 p.m.

It is the first Wednesday evening the market is open, but the plan is to continue it weekly.

"Our customers have spoken, and we've been listening," Ann Connors, executive director of the St. John's Farmers' Market Co-operative, which runs the facility, said in a press release.

People are rolling in for the opening of the new farmers market in St. John’s. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/n4GGT43HQM">pic.twitter.com/n4GGT43HQM</a> —@ryancookeNL

"We know that not everyone can come out on Saturday, and that people want to be able to stock up on their favourite local goods more often."

However, the group said the selection of vendors will be slightly smaller than their traditional Saturday market.

There will be vendors on Wednesday who are unable to open on Saturdays, too, the co-operative said in a release.

People are also reminded that there will be no parking in the CRA lot on Empire Avenue.

The new 14,000-square foot facility housing the new St. John's Community Market is the former Metrobus Depot. The market's new hours are Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

