St. John's Farmer's Market expanding its hours

The St. John's Farmer's Market will be open more often this winter.

Organizers are planning to open another day market every second Sunday of the month, and a night market on the first Friday evening of the month.

"We're doing our best to provide what the community has consistently asked for," said executive director Pam Anstey.

The 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday market begins Feb. 10, and will mirror the regular Saturday market.

Starting Friday March 1, nights at the market building on Freshwater Road will look a bit different.

Pam Anstey is the executive director of St. John's Farmers Market. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Anstey describes it as having a more "relaxed vibe."

"We wanted to see it as a real community gathering spot," she said. "So we're trying to provide an alternative where people can go and hang out and linger and have coffee. Somewhere that they don't have to actually buy anything to be a part of it. Just to come and sit and chat with people, to learn about the vendors that we have, to just experience a community environment."

That 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. night market will focus more on cooked food, with more tables to eat at, some regular vendors — and possibly a cash bar.

The move comes after hearing from hundreds of customers and vendors surveyed over November and December.

Avoiding overlap

It also comes after criticism of the plan by another night market operator in the city.

Last month, the St. John's Farmer's Market board was floating the idea of holding a market event on Thursday or Friday nights.

Aryn Ballett, operator of the Night Market, a Thursday-evening food and craft market which ran from this past summer to fall, said the area isn't big enough for two markets to share a day of the week.

Anstey says they do try to be considerate of other operators and avoid overlap, but that was only one factor in their decision.

In 2018, the group had experimented with an evening market on Wednesdays, but parking was an issue.

"There's a whole lot of things that go into running the farmer's market that are logistical in nature," she said. "Parking is always a major issue, and things of that nature. We want to make sure we have the capacity for rentals or events that are coming up throughout the week. So there was a lot of things that went into that decision."

"If we are able to be flexible around someone else, why wouldn't we be," she said.

