Moncton Magic sweep injury-plagued St. John's Edge in finals

The season is over for the St. John's Edge, after a heartbreaking, high-scoring 130-120 loss Thursday night to the Moncton Magic at Mile One Centre.

It was the fourth-straight loss for the Edge, who were swept by the Magic in the National Basketball League of Canada finals.

This was the Edge's first time playing in the finals. The team was knocked out of the 2018 playoffs in its inaugural season by the London Lightning in the second round.

Plagued by injuries

The Edge played Thursday night without hometown star Carl English, who was put on the injured reserve with a torn quad.

It's the latest in a string of injuries that have plagued the team throughout the season and into the playoffs.

English was sidelined in February after injuring his non-shooting hand — a ligament tear that eventually needed surgery.

Star and fan favourite Glen (Big Baby) Davis had been on and off in the playoffs, out with both a concussion and a separate ankle injury.

St. John's Edge star and general manager Carl English, left, shares a moment with fan favourite Glen (Big Baby) Davis in front of a crowd at Mile One Centre. (Twitter / @stjohnsedge)

Davis was also suspended for one game in the semi-finals against the KW Titans, for conduct detrimental to the league.

Shaquille Keith broke a foot in the first round, around the same time Junior Cadougan went out with what the Edge at the time called a season-ending injury.

Both returned for games in the final round against Moncton.

The Edge signed Davis in December for the 2018-19 season, and it's not clear yet whether Davis will return.

English's future as a player is also uncertain.

He's also the team's general manager, and was uncertain about returning as a player for this most recent season, before signing himself to another year in July.

