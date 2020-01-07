Edge look to get hot in home opener after slow start to season

Tyrone Watson is one of the new faces St. John's Edge fans will see on Tuesday night. (St. John's Edge)

After back-to-back wins, the St. John's Edge hope to keep things moving in the right direction Tuesday night with its home opener at Mile One Centre.

The team will take on the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans — one of just two teams having a worse start to the season than St. John's.

The Edge started off the season with four straight losses, before getting victories in each of its last two games.

It's the first home game for the Edge since last season, with a much different team taking the court.

Gone are familiar names like Carl English, Jarryn Skeete and Dez Lee.

Returning as the only familiar faces are Junior Cadougan and Murphy Burnatowski. The lone Newfoundlander on the roster is MUN Seahawk graduate Noel Moffatt.

The Edge defeated the Island Storm in Charlottetown on Saturday and then followed up with a comeback win over the Halifax Hurricanes on Sunday.

Been a wild 48 hours for us, two flights cancelled, spent all day at the airport yesterday and finally getting out on a flight this morning.<br><br>Home opener tonight! <a href="https://twitter.com/stjohnsedge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stjohnsedge</a> fans, we need you more than ever at the <a href="https://twitter.com/MileOne_Centre?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MileOne_Centre</a> tonight at 7:00pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefendTheRock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefendTheRock</a> <a href="https://t.co/yBmlkKIUro">https://t.co/yBmlkKIUro</a> —@Steve_Paco

Following those matches in the Maritimes, the players had problems getting home. Stormy weather delayed their arrival in St. John's by two days. On Tuesday morning, the team was finally able to catch a flight.

The Edge face a Kitchener-Waterloo squad that's had a rough start to the season, posting one win and three losses so far.

The National Basketball League of Canada has a different look this season, having fallen to eight teams. The league did away with its two-division format, and instead will see all eight teams competing against each other for playoff spots.

The Edge and Titans will be back in action again Wednesday night. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.

Most of the Edge players will have a chance to get comfortable in their new hometown, as the team plays its next eight games in St. John's. They won't hit the road again until mid-February.

