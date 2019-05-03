Edge, Growlers and City of St. John's face $300K claim over Mile One display system

The companies behind two local sports teams and the City of St. John's are being sued for close to $300,000 for the remaining cost of an LED ring board that was installed at Mile One Centre.

E.C. Boone is suing Atlantic Sports Enterprises Ltd., which owns the St. John's Edge basketball team, Deacon Sports and Entertainment Ltd., the owner of the Newfoundland Growlers hockey team, and the city.

According to documents filed last week at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's, E.C. Boone entered into a contract to install a Vision IQ Indoor Sports Arena LED display system, that goes around the interior of Mile One Centre.

The company sent an invoice to Atlantic Sports and Deacon for $939,050.

The documents state that Atlantic Sports and Deacon would split that cost.

While Deacon paid its half — $469,525 — the documents allege that Atlantic Sports only paid $178,250.

The balance remaining is $291,275.

In a statement to CBC News, the Edge ownership said it takes this matter "very seriously."

"The ring was behind schedule and did not come into play until January and was turned off by the end of March," the statement reads.

"Atlantic Sports Enterprises was not made aware of the full cost of the LED ring project. ASE has tried to reach out and solve this financial matter and would like to ensure that it is all resolved."

E.C. Boone said it installed a Vision IQ Indoor Sports Arena LED display system, which is a ring board (pictured above as black) that goes around the interior of Mile One Centre, above the stands. (Jen White/CBC)

In the statement of claim, E.C. Boone said: "Despite repeated demands and requests for payments made to all and each of the defendants, the defendants have failed and refuse to pay to the plaintiff the balance of monies owed for the installation of the signage facility."

E.C. Boone is seeking that balance, plus costs and interest.

Statements of defence have not yet been filed in the matter.

Deacon, E.C. Boone, and the City of St. John's declined to comment.