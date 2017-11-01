Local basketball talent signs with Edge, but keeps a full basket by holding onto 'real job'

The St. John's Edge have signed hometown boy Noel Moffatt to a one-year deal for the 2019-2020 season, and while the big winger is preparing to play professional basketball on his home court, he's also planning to keep his full-time job outside of hoops.

Moffat works a full-time gig for Celtx Inc., a software and media development company based in St. John's.

"I talked to my work about it and they were super supportive, so [we] made it work," Moffatt told CBC News.

"I'm going to do both. I'll practice in the morning with the Edge and work a little longer into the evening with my 'real job.'"

Moffatt is no stranger to the National Basketball League of Canada, after spending a season with the Windsor Express in 2016-2017 and a training camp with the Edge the year following.

Before that, he played with the Memorial University Seahawks and at Gonzaga High School, making him a recognizable face for local basketball fans.

Moffatt says St. John's basketball fans are the best in the NBL. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

As the only local player on the Edge this season, Moffatt said he's excited to continue to play for the basketball fans in St. John's.

"It's nice that kids can get involved, going down to Edge games or Growlers games or anything like that, it kind of inspires them to play the game and reach their full potential," he said.

"I'm looking forward to the community thing, getting out and meeting the fans. I played in the league with Windsor a few years ago and I can attest that St. John's definitely has the best fans in the league."

As for how the team is shaping up, Moffatt said he'll have a better idea once training camp starts on Dec. 5.

And if things go well personally for Moffatt, he said he'd be interested in exploring a further future in basketball — but he's not getting ahead of himself.

"We'll see how the season goes. I'm just focused on this year right now," he said.

"If it's a good year, it's something I'll explore. I'm still 26, so I'm still coming into my prime. So we'll see."

The Edge will play an inter-squad game in mid-December to get the ball rolling for the new year, and will host the Moncton Magic in a pre-season game at Mile One Centre on Dec. 15.

The team's regular season home opener is slated for Jan. 7 against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans.

