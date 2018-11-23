St. John's Edge show off new-look team to local fans in second-season home opener

The St. John's Edge hope to have Carl English back in the lineup on Friday night when they take the court at Mile One Centre for their first home game of the 2018-19 season.

English, who missed the team's first two games, is getting ready for his 15th professional basketball season.

"It will definitely be an amazing weekend. The fans and the city have had a buzz about this for over a month now and we are excited to play in front of our fans here on the Rock," English said in a release from the team.

"It is a homecoming for Dez Lee and Jarryn Skeete, but also will be eye-opening for our new players as they get to see what makes St. John's the best city to play in."

Tomorrow marks my 15th season as a professional, It’s been an amazing journey that has taking me all around the world and finally back to my beautiful home <a href="https://twitter.com/NewFoundLand?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NewFoundLand</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/stjohnsedge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stjohnsedge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefendTheRock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefendTheRock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UnfinishedBusiness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UnfinishedBusiness</a> <a href="https://t.co/JBnX2VsRtf">pic.twitter.com/JBnX2VsRtf</a> —@cenglish23

The Edge are 1-1 this season, losing their opening game the London Lightning before beating up on the Windsor Express with a 27-point win on Wednesday.

The team has brand new jerseys, and a nearly new roster of players will be wearing them when they take the court Friday night against the Moncton Magic.

👊It Is Game Day on The Rock👊<br>Time to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefendTheRock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefendTheRock</a>🙌<br><br>Tip-Off: 7:00pm<br><br>Gates Open: 5:30pm<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UnfinishedBusiness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UnfinishedBusiness</a> <a href="https://t.co/47VXQFYXlK">pic.twitter.com/47VXQFYXlK</a> —@stjohnsedge

After losing in the playoffs last year to the London Lightning in the Central Division championship series in their inaugural season, the team has been almost completely rebuilt.

The doors to Mile One Centre will open at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by the Navigators, and tipoff time is 7 p.m.

