Liberals flip St. John's East, trail in Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame

Liberal candidate Joanne Thompson has won the St. John's East, replacing outgoing NDP member of Parliament Jack Harris. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The Liberals have picked up a seat in Newfoundland and Labrador, while trailing in stronghold Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame.

Liberal candidate Joanne Thompson defeated New Democratic Party candidate Mary Shortall with 43.7 per cent of the vote at time of publication, to Shortall's 34.7 per cent, with all but four of the riding's polls reported.

"Change is possible, we can move forward together, we can work with partnerships and there's so much we can so when we sit at the table and we say we're going to work together," she said in a speech thanking volunteers and supporters."

Thompson also defeated Conservative candidate Glenn Etchegary and People's Party of Canada Candidate Dana Metcalfe.

Shortall, however, did not concede the election on Monday night.

"We don't know and we probably won't know until tomorrow morning," she said in a speech to supporters.

St. John's East is the only riding in Newfoundland and Labrador in which an incumbent did not run. The province's six other ridings all had incumbent Liberals.

Shortall, the former president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, replaced outgoing Jack Harris as the New Democratic Party candidate.

During a St. John's campaign stop in early September, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh discussed his connections with Atlantic Canada and his friendship with Harris.

Harris retired after a lengthy political career that started with a 1987 byelection breakthrough. He held the St. John's East seat from 2008 until 2015, when he was defeated by Liberal Nick Whelan in an upset. In 2019, Harris won the seat back.

The Liberals wanted to repeat the success of 2015 in St. John's East with Thompson, the former executive director of the Gathering Place in St. John's. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland both campaigned with Thompson in Newfoundland.

Before the election was called in late July, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole visited the riding to campaign with Etchegary.

Conservatives may win in N.L. for first time since 2011

At publication time, In the riding of Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame, Conservative candidate Clifford Small has a strong lead on Liberal incumbent Scott Simms, who has won in every federal election since 2004.

As of 12:30 a.m. election night, Small had a 569-vote lead on Simms, with 99.6 per cent of polls reporting.

Clifford Small may become the first Conservative candidate to win a federal seat in Newfoundland and Labrador in a decade. (Clifford Small/Facebook)

In an interview with CBC News on election night — before the result had been called — Small said he believed his support for the mining industry, rotational workers and seniors would be key to ousting Simms.

"We had a positive message. A message for for growth for our for our our riding here," he said. "I think the electorate felt that our party would be the best choice to foster the mining industry."

He said the economy was the main issue he heard about from voters during the campaign.

"In their eyes, it was a negative change in 2015. And they know that we can make a positive change going forward."

