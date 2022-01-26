St. John's 'COVID Hotel' sees spike in guests looking for a safe space

As COVID-19 began a dramatic rise in Newfoundland and Labrador with record daily case counts in late December, a safe space many people in St. John's didn't even know about began seeing more visitors.

It's been dubbed the "COVID Hotel," and thanks to the Omicron outbreak among those without secure housing, it's been busy the past few weeks.

"It's getting a little bit more traction these days but it's been part of our broader pandemic response," said Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness in St. John's.

Thanks to federal funding many communities across the country received, the group began securing hotel rooms in St. John's in March 2020. The aim was to provide spaces for people who rely on the city's shelter system to be able to self-isolate safely.

Pawson said the hotel rooms right now make up about 10 to 15 per cent of shelter beds in St. John's.

"In order to ensure you have consistency and continuity in supporting vulnerable folks you need to make sure that you have a process that is clear and consistent."

When someone at a shelter in St. John's is a suspected COVID-19 case, Eastern Health is called in to determine who gets one of the beds. There are about 10 hotel rooms available at the moment.

"We are looking at having 17 in place by the end of the week," Pawson said. "The intention there is to support folks as they are testing and isolating, then triaging and supporting them as they are transitioning back to a shelter."

Just one part of pandemic response

Pawson said there is much more to the pandemic response than the hotel rooms.

"We've invested the federal funds into food security, emergency food services, [community support help line] 211 through the United Way to make sure that folks had emergency service lines," Pawson said.

The group is also working with Eastern Health to form harm reduction teams and create a few jobs to provide support to those in the hotel rooms.

The guests at the COVID Hotel are well looked after, said Pawson.

"They are able to access any medical support that they may need," he said. "I think there is a bit of security and comfort in that, even if the idea of just staying in a hotel room for one to three or four days is not ideal for folks."

You are kind of always just waiting for the worst-case scenario. - Doug Pawson

In the wake of 17 positive and presumptive positive cases announced at the Gathering Place in St. John's in the last few days, Pawson credited the pandemic response for preventing an outbreak like this from happening sooner.

"You are kind of always just waiting for the worst-case scenario," he said. "To some degree we have avoided what other large cities and some communities have faced across the country, which is a shelter outbreak. I guess I was a bit surprised that we were able to avoid it."

Pawson said one of the most notable things to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is the way the provincial government and community groups have been working together to solve problems.

It's a working relationship he wants to see continue when days of mask-wearing, physical distancing and COVID fears are gone.

"Start really focusing on housing individuals, because that is really the solution to both maintaining isolation safely and securely, but also to end homelessness in our community."