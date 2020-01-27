Hundreds of people line up in St. John's court after storm fallout

A long line snaked through the entrance of provincial court in St. John's Monday as about 400 people arrived to have their criminal matters postponed.

Any person who was scheduled for court last week was told to arrive Monday morning, meaning the system had to deal with a full week's worth of cases in a single day.

Courts in St. John's shut down for a week and a day because of the Jan. 17 blizzard and a state of emergency in St. John's. During the disruption, the court system relied on Corner Brook judges to handle overnight arrests.

Despite the unusual circumstances, the court was staffed starting at the entrance of Atlantic Place to allow for people to sign in and get information on where to go. Groups of two held large yellow signs indicating which courtroom what handle which matters.

The cases were being called in alphabetical order and a future court date would be given.

"I was told to get down here early and make sure to commute with friends and get dropped off because there won't be no parking," said Michael Knee, one of the dozens of people waiting to get through security.

People practiced patience, and said they expected the wait.

Provincial court in Atlantic Place was busy Monday as hundreds of people scheduled to have matters heard last week arrive for postponements. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Meanwhile, at Supreme Court, a man accused of killing his brother won't be heading to trial as scheduled Monday, as hundreds of potential jurors were informed of a delay at the last minute.

Philip Butler was supposed to start his second-degree murder trial. However, that is delayed due to complications from last week's state of emergency.

The largest courtroom at Supreme Court was crowded with people waiting to see if they would be called to sit on the jury. Meanwhile, in a room downstairs, lawyers met with the judge to discuss a possible adjournment.

About a half hour later, the judge addressed the crowd and told them they would all have to return again next Monday.

Lawyers for both sides were unable to finish routine pre-trial business while the courts were closed on account of the weather.

