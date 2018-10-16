Here's how the City of St. John's is going to use its $3.1M budget surplus
Surplus and reserve funds will be used to pay down $6M in pension debt
The City of St. John's will use a surplus from the 2017 budget to help pay down pension debt.
The city released its final report on revenue and expenditure for 2017 on Monday, noting a surplus of $3,075,597. According to the report, revenues were $12.3 million higher than expected, while expenses were also higher than forecast, by $9.2 million, resulting in the surplus.
A city news release says the surplus will help future budgets, as a deficit is currently forecast for 2019. The city will use the surplus, as well as reserve funds, to pay down $6 million in pension debt.
Payment on pension debt
"Applying this surplus — plus funds held in reserve funds from previous years — towards reducing our pension debt provides both immediate and long-term benefits to the taxpayer," said Coun. Dave Lane, who is responsible for the city's finance and administration portfolio.
The $6-million debt payment will, because of a reduction in interest costs, reduce spending by $6,757,000, spread out from 2019 to 2023: $1.59 million in the first four years, and $397,500 in 2023.
The city marked a $12-million surplus in the 2016 budget, but is currently projecting a $12-million shortfall in the 2019 budget partly because of lower residential tax revenues due to a drop in property values.
