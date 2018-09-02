Sweet! Fundraiser in St. John's looking for cookie monsters

An upcoming event at the St. Thomas Anglican Church in St. John's is looking for amateur bakers of all ages.

St. John's CookieCon is a city-wide cookie bake-off with something for everyone, organizer Kathleen O'Dea told CBC's On The Go Thursday.

"It's gonna be a lot of fun. We've got some local food bloggers as judges, and I think some of my friends are gonna be coming to help out," she said.

O'Dea runs Sweet, an online bakery and baking supplies shop. She said CookieCon came from a desire to give back to the community and have some fun.

There will be six categories of competition, including vegan cookies, best chocolate chip, nicest-looking, and best cookie baked by a kid, she said.

Interested bakers can sign up and enter a recipe for $10, she said. Then, they'll bake at least 30 cookies and bring them down to the event on Sept. 9, where they will be judged by the discerning palates of local food bloggers and bakers, she said.

If you're a fan of cookies, the St. John's Cookie Con may just be your ticket! (Kathleen O'Dea)

Those wanting to just eat and cast their vote for the People's Choice cookie award can pay $5 at the door for six cookies of their choice, she said.

O'Dea said she'd donate all proceeds will to the Thrive Community Youth Network centre in St. John's.

"They make a huge difference in St. John's," she said.

She said dozens have already signed up to participate in the event.

With files from Zach Goudie

