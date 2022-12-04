The man in red gets green light for downtown St. John's Christmas parade

After a delay due to the weather, the Downtown St. John's Christmas Parade will take over city streets on Sunday.

The parade will begin at noon, departing from the Fort William Building on Factory Lane and heading west along Duckworth Street and Water Street, before finishing at Springdale Street.

A number of road closures, parking restrictions and tow away zones will be in effect Sunday, beginning 8 a.m. Parts of Duckworth Street, Prescott Street, Water Street, Empire Avenue, Forest Road and Circular Road are among those affected.

The Christmas parade will begin on Factory Lane and travel along Duckworth and Water streets, before winding up at Springdale Street. (Downtown St. John's/Twitter)

The city will be offering a free Metrobus shuttle service beginning at 10 a.m., running from the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Building on Canada Drive to and from the Mary Browns Centre, and from Confederation Building to and from Bannerman Park.

There is an accessible viewing area for the parade at 354 Water Street and a sensory friendly zone will be located on Water Street from Prescott Street to Solomon's Lane, where music will be turned down and horns will not be sounded.

Downtown St. John's is also asking for donations or non-perishable food donations to go toward the Community Food Sharing Association.

