Chinese memorial in St. John's getting facelift as final wish of prominent community leader

These lions sit in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St. John's. They're being replaced by two new lions as a last wish of a community leader who died in 2020. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Members of the Chinese community in the St. John's area have come together to honour a community leader's last wish.

Dr. Kim Hong was a prominent member of the community for years. He died in 2020.

Before that, Hong asked for the two granite lions in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St. John's to be refurbished. The lions are a part of the large Chinese memorial built inside the cemetery in 1981.

Now, members of the community have raised $31,000 to erect two new lions. Plans are to have them in place before August.

"Although he cannot see that, we'll make the wish come true," said Peter So, who helped organize the project over two years.

The two new lions were made in China's Shandong province, shipped across the Pacific Ocean and then across Canada to St. John's. The granite statues are four feet tall and weigh a tonne each.

Bill Ping, left, and Peter So helped organize the fundraiser to erect the two new lions. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

"It's important to keep the monument up, because it is like an important monument to the Chinese community here in Newfoundland and Labrador," St. John's resident Bill Ping said.

"It signifies the hardships and challenges the early Chinese had when they came to Newfoundland."

Each lion holds special meaning in their designs, So said.

Both are in a sitting position, which he said symbolizes them watching over the cemetery while bringing peace and harmony.

This memorial has stood inside Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St. John's since 1981, honouring Chinese men and women buried in the cemetery. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

One lion is a female watching over a baby, while the male lion has a globe underneath its legs.

"That means he'll take care of the family, take care of the country, take care of the whole world," said So.

The new lions will be moved into the cemetery in the two weeks, ahead of the community's annual flower ceremony each August.

The old lions will move to the Mount Carmel Cemetery as part of a small monument for the Chinese buried in that cemetery.