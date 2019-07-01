Weather disrupts Canada Day plans in St. John's but doesn't dampen spirits

Though cold, grey, rainy weather forced the City of St. John's to move its Canada Day celebrations indoors, spirits inside the Techniplex by Quidi Vidi Lake were bright as kids ran between bouncy castles, munching red and white cupcakes.

"It means a lot," said 14-year-old Shaymaa Elmheimed. "I'm from Syria and I came here to Canada. Canada let us [come] here and we're here, saved."

14-year-old Shaymaa Elmheimed had her eye on the music and dancing. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

With 20 to 40 millimetres of rain expected to fall in the capital city by Tuesday morning — and up to 60 millimetres possible in isolated pockets of heavier rain — several municipalities on the Avalon Peninsula moved their Canada Day plans indoors Monday.

The City of Mount Pearl moved its event with multicultural food, entertainment from Rum Ragged, and bouncy castles into the Reid Centre.

The City of St. John's moved activities planned for King George V Park to the Techniplex and cancelled the planned outdoor concert with Carolina East at the Quidi Vidi bandstand. The fireworks display scheduled for Quidi Vidi Lake at 10 p.m. was postponed to Tuesday night at the same time.

The Techniplex in St. John's was pretty much a kids' wonderland for Canada Day. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

Inside the Techniplex, Elmheimed was eagerly eyeing the music and dancing.

On the other side of the indoor sports complex, dancers from Jabula Entertainment, a group offering weekly Bachata and Kizomba dance classes, practiced their moves.

Two stages were being set up Monday afternoon, one with microphones, a drum set and guitars and the other had large African drums.

Tony Tucker, the leader of the West African djembe and doundoun performance ensemble Dunungbe, sat behind one of the drums, ready to play.

"Canada Day is ... a great opportunity to get out and celebrate. And, of course, play," Tucker said.

Tony Tucker, centre, leads Dunungbe. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement because of the heavy rain in the forecast and advised the public to be prepared for heavy downpours, especially when travelling the highways.

Rain is set to taper to showers and drizzle by Tuesday morning.

