Resilient businesses toasted in St. John's Board of Trade awards show

The BOT's CEO AnnMarie Boudreau helped hand out the awards on Wednesday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

In a year like no other, the St. John's Board of Trade stepped back from praising the city's best local businesses to celebrate those who have fought and survived a year defined by disease and a history-making blizzard.

"We couldn't count sales or revenues or judge who moved the most product because the circumstances were different," St. John's Board of Trade's CEO AnnMare Boudreau said.

Instead of the usual hardware, the Board of Trade on Wednesday launched what it called the Business Resilience Awards "so that we could measure business differently and keep pace with what our community needed and how our community was acting."

There was no gala, either. Rather than renting a hotel ballroom, the Board of Trade organized the event at a studio at Canadian AV and streamed to the BOT's members.

The St. John's Board of Trade held its first every Business Resilience Awards on Wednesday. (St. John's Board of Trade)

Physically distanced because of COVID-19, the even was was a fitting way to honour businesses that had to change their way of doing things as well.

Awards were broken down into five categories: Opportunity Seeker, the Boundary Pusher, Service Star, Community Champion and the Overall 2020 Resilience Award.

PAL Airlines took home the Opportunity Seeker Award. The company, despite the Snowmageddon event in January, managed to add a new route in 2020.

"We saw that there was a gap in Atlantic Canada and that there was a great demand to connect Newfoundland with New Brunswick," Janine Brown, PAL Airline's director of business development and sales, said.

PAL's Janine Browne said its been a challenging year for the airline industry but her company pushed to new heights. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"That required a lot of hard work and dedication from a lot of people during a very challenging time."

Browne described the award as validation for the hard work staff that PAL staff have done to get through the pandemic.

PAL also added the Bombardier Q400 to its fleet.

"We're really excited about this — a 76-seat aircraft," said Browne. "This is going to make sure that we can meet the demands of Newfoundland, Labrador and eastern Canada, and be sure to fill any gaps that become available."

Pushing boundaries

The St. John's International Women's Film Festival won the award for Boundary Pusher. The group began working in March to prepare for an event that always draws crowds together into a theatre.

"We're known for a big signature event in person connecting audiences with filmmakers and really being able to celebrate and showcase the city," SJIWFF's executive director Jenn Brown said.

The SJIWFF's Jenn Brown said some of the things incorporated into this year's festival be carried forward into future years. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"We normally bring in, you know, 100 presenters alone for our forums and panels."

This year, the festival had to figure out how to get people to get involved without actually being together — which meant moving it online. A shift to online streaming allowed the festival to reach audiences outside St. John's and indeed well beyond provincial boundaries.

For the non-profit arts organization, being recognized by the Board of Trade was a victory itself.

"As soon as COVID hit, people are looking to the arts more than ever for entertainment, but also that sense of community and connection," said Brown. "That's something that's such a core value of ours and so important to our work."

Colemans wins pair of awards

St. John's risk management software company ClearRisk was given the Community Champion Award.

CEO Craig Rowe took to Twitter to thank the Board of Trade for the award.

We are proud to be recognized by <a href="https://twitter.com/RBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/stjohnsbot?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stjohnsbot</a> as Community Champion of the 2020 RBC <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BusinessResilience?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BusinessResilience</a> Awards. Launching our Pandemic Risk Management Solution & supporting local community sector organizations was our way of stepping up during challenging times. <a href="https://t.co/4WppEfzlj7">pic.twitter.com/4WppEfzlj7</a> —@ClearRisk

Corner Brook-based Colemans walked away with two awards on Wednesday: the Service Star and Overall 2020 Resilience Award.

Sasha Persaud, the grocery chain's communication coordinator, said Colemans stepped up during Snowmageddon by paying its workers for shifts missed due to weather and then teamed up with local organizations to offer more access to food and donations.

When the pandemic hit, she said, staff quickly got to work to change how they did business.

"[We were] among the first to install Plexiglas and have a dedicated shopping hour for our seniors, persons with disabilities and the immunocompromised," said Persaud.

Sasha Persaud, communications co-ordinator at Colemans, said without the public the Board of Trade award wouldn't be possible. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Like many others, Colemans also offered online ordering and curbside pickups, something that the company will work to optimize going forward.

Receiving the honour is a big deal for Persaud and the company.

"We can't express how amazing this award means this year, because of everything that we've gone through as a community. And because of that, we don't just accept on behalf of ourselves, but for everyone," she said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador