Public voting open for new City of St. John's bike rack design
The City of St. John's is spending $7,000 on prizes for the selection of a new bike rack design.
3 finalists paid $2,000 each, winner gets an extra $1,000
The City of St. John's is handing out $7,000 in prizes in a contest to select a new bike rack design, and the public will decide which one is their favourite.
Voting is now open on www.bikestjohns.ca on three designs from Mills & Wright Landscape Architecture, Deborah Guillemette and Elin Maskova.
There was an open call for designs in August, and the contest was narrowed to three designers in September. They had until last week to come up with a full scale model of their bike rack.
Each finalist was paid $2,000, with the winner of the public vote scoring an extra $1,000.
The models for each design are being displayed at the Paul Reynolds Centre on Carrick Drive. Voting closes Nov. 30.