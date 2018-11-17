Public voting open for new City of St. John's bike rack design

The City of St. John's is holding a public vote to select people's favourite design for new bike racks. (City of St. John's/Twitter)

The City of St. John's is handing out $7,000 in prizes in a contest to select a new bike rack design, and the public will decide which one is their favourite.

Voting is now open on www.bikestjohns.ca on three designs from Mills & Wright Landscape Architecture, Deborah Guillemette and Elin Maskova.

These are the three finalists, designed by, from left, Deborah Guillemette, Mills & Wright, and Elin Maskova. (www.bikestjohns.ca)

There was an open call for designs in August, and the contest was narrowed to three designers in September. They had until last week to come up with a full scale model of their bike rack.

Each finalist was paid $2,000, with the winner of the public vote scoring an extra $1,000.

The models for each design are being displayed at the Paul Reynolds Centre on Carrick Drive. Voting closes Nov. 30.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador