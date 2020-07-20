Win by pandemic: St. John's U14 basketball team picks up national title as lone qualifier

The NKD under-14 girls' team won provincials in early March, before widespread shutdowns due to COVID-19 hit Canada. (Gillian Russell/Facebook)

A St. John's under-14 female team stands alone as the Canadian winners of the Junior NBA World Basketball Championships, in large part due to an unexpected global pandemic.

Shortly before COVID-19 sent most aspects of daily life into lockdown and cancelled competitive sports, a team called NKD — coached by five-time Atlantic University Sport coach-of-the-year Doug Partridge — won its provincial tournament. That meant the team was supposed to go to the national tournament in Halifax in May.

If NKD won in Halifax it would have sent it to a world championship tournament in Orlando in early July.

But because of the pandemic, and subsequent travel bans and public health restrictions, the regional tournament in Halifax never happened, leaving NKD in a unique position.

"When COVID-19 hit, we were the only province that had completed our provincial championship, so that made us the Canadian champion," Partridge said.

Even with its new title, Partridge said the team felt disappointed in that it couldn't actually compete against Canada's best for a spot in Orlando.

Partridge said this year's NKD team was strong, and had the potential to make a real run at the championship.

Doug Partridge is head coach of NKD, a girls' under-14 basketball team in St. John's. (CBC)

"I think there was a lot of disappointment from the girls, that they wouldn't get that opportunity to play in that regional championship which they felt they had a chance to win," he said.

"But at the same time there's a bit of an ego boost, or an excitement, to being crowned the Canadian champion. For the rest of your life, regardless of how it happened, you are the 2020 under-14 Canadian champions."

Not all is lost

Instead of the world championship being held this year, the Junior NBA is opting to move its tournament online. Instead of games, 16 teams from around the world will compete in skills contests, all tracked through a phone app, to crown this year's winner.

As Canada's national champion, NKD's first opponent will be Mexico. Teams will have one week to complete their skills.

"I kind of left it up to them as to how involved they got with it," Partridge said after congratulating members on a well-played season.

"Whatever the situation is, it's always unique for a team from Newfoundland to win any kind of championship. So to be in this position, to be representing Canada in whatever format, is a unique situation."

