Police search for suspects in St. John's Booster Juice robbery

The two suspects, with a colourful backpack, demanded cash in a robbery at the Booster Juice on Hamlyn Road in St. John's on Aug. 27, police say. (RNC)

Police in St. John's are searching for two suspects they say were involved in an armed robbery at the Booster Juice location on Hamlyn Road Monday night.

At 9:30 p.m., shortly before the restaurant closed, two men in their 20s entered with a weapon and demanded cash, according to a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary press release.

The police did not say what kind of weapon was used.

Police said the men fled the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived.

The RNC described the first man as between 5'10 and 5'11, while the second was 5'8 to 5'9. Both were dressed in dark clothing.

Police ask anyone with information on the crime or the suspects to call them or Crime Stoppers.

