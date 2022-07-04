4 armed robberies at St. John's area businesses over weekend

The RNC responded to armed robberies in the east end of St. John's and in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove on Saturday and Sunday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

There were four armed robberies in the St. John's area over the weekend, said the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in news releases on Sunday and Monday.

The first three incidents occurred at three separate businesses on Saturday.

In all three incidents, staff reported a male suspect approached with a weapon and demanded cash. In the first incident, the man allegedly fled without getting any cash. In the second and third robberies, the male suspect obtained cash. In all three incidents, the suspect left the area on foot.

According to the RNC, two of the robberies happened in the east end of St. John's, while a third happened in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

The RNC said it's investigating any possible link between the three incidents on Saturday, and it's not yet clear whether the same suspect was involved in all robberies.

On Sunday, the RNC responded at a report of an armed robbery at a gas station, also in the east end of St. John's. According to a news release on Monday, police arrested a 19-year-old-man and a 22-year-old woman.

The man was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous person while the woman was charged with armed robbery, said the RNC. The man was brought to the St. John's lockup, while the woman was released and given a court date.

