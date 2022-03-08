St. John's International Airport 'keeping the lights on' after $22M gift from Ottawa

The federal government is gifting the St. John's International Airport millions for repairs and upgrades following two years of steep declines in revenues and traffic.

Ottawa has earmarked $22 million to repave runways, improve lighting and signage, and upgrade the airport's heavy equipment fleet, including de-icing machines.

"This airport is crucial for the region and our country," said federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, addressing reporters Tuesday morning.

Alghabra said the money is in addition to $3.6 million already dispensed to the airport for operational costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. John's International Airport Authority CEO Peter Avery said the airport is, for now, simply focused on getting back to its pre-pandemic baseline.

Even with the extra money, "this year will be a little leaner," he said, adding that management hopes upgrades will attract new airlines and routes to the beleaguered flight hub. "That's going to be our strongest path forward."

Airport CEO Peter Avery, left, told reporters Tuesday that it would take the airport several years to recover from pandemic-related losses. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The airport has been dealt several blows for the last two years, grappling with the temporary disappearance of major routes amid various COVID-19 waves.

It also cancelled most passenger flights for two days in January due to staffing issues among its firefighters.

Avery said it would be "several years" before the airport returns to 2019 levels, and said it operated at a 75 per cent decline in 2021.

"We're not in expansion mode anymore," he said. "We're really about keeping the lights on and keeping the airport safe and operational."

The airport is projecting a 50 to 60 per cent decline in traffic this year.

"We do see a brighter summer ahead," he said.

