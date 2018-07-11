You can now sit down for a local pint after security at the St. John's airport

After four years of planning and construction, the first phase of renovations at the St. John's airport is finally complete.

The St. John's International Airport Authority unveiled its new departures and security area on Wednesday, which also marked the grand opening of a Yellowbelly Brewery outlet inside the airport.

That's right — you'll finally be able to have a local pint while you wait for your flight.

"We're really, really excited to have been asked to be a part of the concessions program here at YYT," said Yellowbelly Brewery & Public House owner Craig Flynn.

A Newfoundland Chocolate Company location is now open in the St. John's Airport. (Megan Kwan/CBC)

If you've got more of a sweet tooth, a Newfoundland Chocolate Company location is now in the arrival lounge too. For those on more of a health kick, a Booster Juice location has been added as well.

More space in departures area

The airport authority said that with the introduction of the new arrivals area, there will be 40 per cent more check-in space, a designated Nexus line for those with the membership, more washrooms, and three times the previous amount of seating in the departures lounge.

There will also be three new gate positions, a new nursing area for mothers, a place for children to play, and more spots to charge phones and laptops.

There's triple the seating capacity in the new departures area. (Megan Kwan/CBC)

Construction on the second phase of the airport expansion, which will increase the size of the arrivals area, will start in 2019.

"This a great day. We've been planning this for a number of years," said airport authority president and CEO Keith Collins.

"The project has come in precisely on budget and we're very, very proud of that."