St. John's airport de-icing company gets dinged for tax evasion

A plane undergoes the de-icing process at St. John's International Airport. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

A Torbay man is facing a cold punishment for shielding revenue from the Canada Revenue Agency at his job de-icing airplanes.

Gary Evans is the owner of St. John's Aircraft Services, a company that was contracted to spray down planes at St. John's International Airport.

Between 2009 and 2013, Evans failed to report $2.59 million in revenue, evading more than $685,000 in federal taxes.

On top of having to pay back that amount — plus interest and penalties — Evans will have to pay a court-ordered fine of $604,993.

He pleaded guilty in provincial court to five counts of income tax evasion, and five counts of GST/HST evasion.

He was also given a 12-month conditional sentence to be served in his community.

Evans was sentenced on Oct. 28, but the CRA posted the news publicly on its website Wednesday.

