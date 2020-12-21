Eastern Health pulls plug on funding for after-hours medical clinic

Dr. Lynn Dwyer is one of 50 physicians who worked shifts at the clinic, and says its impending closure is disappointing and shocking. (CBC)

The end of December is bringing with it disappointment for some family physicians in St. John's, as an after-hours clinic on Major's Path is set to close after Eastern Health stopped supplying the cash needed to run it.

"When the announcement was initially made, we were all a bit shocked and dismayed," said Dr. Lynn Dwyer, one of the more than 50 physicians who has worked shifts at the clinic.

Dwyer estimated the clinic served 50,000 existing patients of family doctors on evenings and weekends, meant to treat urgent situations while also curtailing unnecessary visits to the emergency room.

The service started in the spring of 2018. The after-hours clinic's last day of operations is Dec. 30.

Dwyer said the doctors were informed in September that Eastern Health was pulling its funding, which paid for the clinic's administrative staff and operational needs, like security and cleaning.

"We appreciate that they do have other priorities, but this was a great collaborative effort that we hate to see closed," Dwyer said, noting the clinic was a partnership between physicians, the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association and Eastern Health, the regional health authority.

Dwyer suspects the authority has other priorities, including its new clinic at Churchill Square for people without a family doctor, as well as the ongoing costs associated with its COVID-19 response.

Dwyer worries the end of the clinic will mean a surge in the very thing it was meant to prevent: emergency room visits.

"Our concern on a go-forward basis is those patients who we were seeing at the after-hours clinic will, unfortunately, if we are unable to accommodate them in our office clinics, they will unfortunately end up accessing the emergency, and we all know our emergency departments are already quite busy," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show Monday.

In a statement Monday morning, Eastern Health said "the intent of this clinic was to divert patients from the emergency departments, but we did not see those results."

With that outcome, Eastern Health said its shifting its focus to patients without a family doctor at all, and said the Churchill Square clinic "has been seeing a tremendous response and we plan to expand it in the new year."

For her part, Dwyer said she had not seen any numbers or study to show that the after-hours clinic had not diverted traffic away from emergency rooms.

Patients, physicians enjoyed clinic

The clinic got off to a slow start, but soon picked up speed, with Dwyer estimating it reached its capacity of seeing 40 patients per night by the end of 2018.

Patient levels stayed that way throughout the next year, she said, but the unforeseen events of 2020 hampered operations, with Snowmaggedon shutting it down temporarily, and the pandemic restrictions closing it again from mid-March to July.

It's been back open since the summer on limited staffing, seeing about 15 patients a night.

No matter the number of patients, Dwyer said people coming through its doors were grateful for the service.

"Patients would thank us, say, 'thank you for taking the time to work here, thank you for coming on a Sunday morning, and working at this clinic that we were able to come here to be seen,'" she said.

Family doctors, often working independently and taking on extra shifts outside their main clinics, also appreciated that the collaboration the clinic inspired.

"We were able to work together in teams. We all felt very positive about being able to go and work this extra shift, see other patients, address their needs, so that they wouldn't be going to the emergency room," she said.

"So it was a very incredibly rewarding experience for the physicians."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador