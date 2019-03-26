More — and better — affordable housing? St. John's hopes $38K in grants will help

The City of John's has handed out four grants of up to $10,000 to business owners and community groups as part of its Housing Catalyst Fund to create better affordable housing in the city.

St. John's Ward 2 Coun. Hope Jamieson says the money should get the ball rolling on ways to create improved affordable housing — and more of it.

"It's meant to be the spark that creates a bigger project," said Jamieson

"We find things often like design work … looking into what the elements of what affordable housing could be so we can share that information with our networks, things like this to help create interesting and innovative projects in our city."

Affordable housing tool kit

Emily Campbell received one of the grants in 2018, and got additional funding this year. Campbell is the owner of Yorabode, a company that aims to use design to improve people's well-being.

Using that philosophy, Campbell used the funding to guide developers and non-profits in how to develop good affordable housing.

"I developed an affordable housing tool kit, which basically lays out a series of design principles [for] all housing, but particularly is important for affordable housing," she said.

Campbell's affordable housing tool kit outlines design principles for good affordable housing. (Yorabode)

Campbell said simple concepts, like building homes that are the right size to fit most families, are included in the tool kit.

"From 1975 to 2010, the size of homes has almost doubled, but the number of people in those households has decreased," she said.

"So, examining what is the right size for a household nowadays, and how do you provide that."

With this year's $10,000 grant, Campbell said she plans to take those theoretical ideas and begin to bring them into the real world.

"What we're going to do is develop five prototypes of affordable housing. The catalyst grant this year will be used to design those," she said.

Building a better building envelope

Architect Grant Genova's firm Fresh Fruit & Architecture received an $8,050 grant from the city.

Genova said he wanted to add to Campbell's tool kit of affordable housing principles by developing a catalogue of inexpensive and energy-efficient plans for the outer enclosures of homes.

If you're really trying to be … comfortable in your home, there's this skin that's taking care of that, but that skin costs money. - Grant Genova

"It basically is trying to understand what's called the building envelope — the building envelope goes from the foundation, all the way through the walls, and up through the roof," he said.

"You're really assembling a bunch of different materials that eventually interact with the environment and cause comfort … if you're really trying to be in your pajamas and comfortable in your home, there's this skin that's taking care of that, but that skin costs money."

Genova's grant from the City of St. John's will go toward exploring better ways to build the outer 'skin' of homes. (Canadian Press)

It's important that a home's outer skin also fits with its environment, Genova said.

"We build like everybody else. There's no difference in a house that's in Mississauga as there would be in St. John's," he said.

"That can't be, because we certainly experience more wind. This environment that you're creating has to endure a certain pressure of rain.… We're going to be doing more nuts-and-bolts focus on that kind of thing, hoping that it fits into the larger tool kit."

The two other $10,000 grants will go to First Light, formerly the St. John's Native Friendship Centre, to explore converting its current office space into affordable housing, and to the Future Housing Co-operative Society to improve its energy-efficiency.

We want to have a housing stock that fits our local context, in terms of demography or weather. - Hope Jamieson

Jamieson said the grants should help develop affordable housing projects that will work for both residents and the city.

"We want to have a housing stock that fits our local context, in terms of demography or weather," she said.

"It's really great that we have this opportunity to help people in the work of really delving down into what does affordable housing mean in St. John's in particular and how we really tailor that to what it is in our community."

