St. John's snow removal: Here's where crews will be Wednesday

City crews continue to move through the city core to clear and widen streets. The work on Wednesday will focus on streets spreading out from the downtown area.

As a public service, we're posting this notice from the City of St. John's.

Snow removal is currently taking place in downtown St. John's, and will continue overnight into the morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 22. Crews anticipate completing Hamilton Avenue, Hamilton Ave Extension and Harbour Drive overnight.



These roads are being cleared to provide temporary parking spaces so we can begin snow removal in downtown residential areas; vehicles parked on Hamilton Ave, Hamilton Ave Extension and Harbour Drive should be moved immediately. At this time the City is clearing and removing snow from roads only.



Once those streets are cleared overnight, during the daytime on Wednesday, Jan. 22 City plows will remove snow on:

Monkstown Road

Rennies Mill Road

Queen's Road

Prince of Wales Street

Barter's Hill

Casey Street

Springdale Street

Empire Avenue



To effectively remove snow, parked cars must be moved. Owners of vehicles parked on the streets listed immediately above are urged to clean and remove their vehicles during the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 22. These vehicles can temporarily park on the streets that have been cleared.



Additional downtown residential streets will be added as snow removal operations progress. This will be communicated through a public advisory on the city website, and the city's social media feeds.

