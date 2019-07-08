Can't pay? It's OK: St. John's restaurant feeds hungry for free

Every day at 3 p.m., Peter Boland sits at a table in Big Bite Pita in Churchill Square waiting for his meal.

Sometimes he orders a poutine, other times a wrap. But no matter what he chooses off the menu — he never has to pay.

An inconspicuous black and white poster outside the restaurant reads, "free meal for the homeless everyday," and it's a promise restaurant owners have kept.

"I seen a Facebook ad and thought it was absolutely incredible what they are doing for low income in the city," said Boland, a 27-year-old man who grew up in the province's foster care system.

"When all the pain in the world, the real depression hits, it's like a family here. It's really a community that you don't see anymore."

Peter Boland, 27, says he grew up in the province's foster care system and is involved with groups such as The Gathering Place, Stella's Circle and Choices for Youth. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Boland, who frequents Stella's Circle and The Gathering Place for meals and support, said the restaurant provides a different kind of atmosphere for those looking for help.

"People who have anxiety, they can't attend places like that. It's completely different here," he said. "Incredible, incredible people."

When you are in good condition you have to help other people too. - Alaa Nattouf

He isn't the only one in Big Bite Pita who knows what it's like to be hungry. Restaurant manager Alaa Nattouf has also fallen on hard times and is eager to help with a meal on the house.

"Sometimes I had no money to buy bread for my children," said Nattouf, who moved from Syria to St. John's as a refugee three years ago .

Alaa Nattouf is the restaurant manager at Big Bite Pita. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"I couldn't say to anybody that I need money to buy bread for my children."

The policy at Big Bite Pita has always been to feed customers even if they can't pay, but the embarrassment Nattouf once felt asking for help is the reason the sign went up.

"They didn't ask us to put [the sign] on," she said. "When they see the poster they are fine."

This is the sign that is posted outside of Big Bite Pita located in Churchill Square. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Emad Elawwad, co-owner of the Middle Eastern restaurant, said this all started when a man walked into the shop with three dollars, and asked Elawwad what he could buy for that price.

"I told him to keep the money and get what you want," said Elawwad, while slicing meat off a vertical spit.

"I make sure he is full."

Elawwad has lived in St. John's for the past 10 years, after moving from Egypt. To keep food on the table, he has worked many different jobs in the region but said he is happiest running his restaurant.

Peter Boland (left) and Emad Elawwad sit together in Big Bite Pita. Boland told Elawwad how good his poutine is. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The restaurant provides free meals to the hungry from 3 to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

Elawwad said the number of people coming into the restaurant varies every day. Sometimes they see up to eight guests, sometimes none.

"I feel that I am happy, it's something that is small but it helps a lot for someone," he said.

His act of generosity is also encouraging others to pass it along. Elawwad said paying customers are donating money to purchase meals for those in a more vulnerable situation.

"I am so happy when I saw this. Helping me, help the hungry."

The restaurant sells traditional Middle Eastern cuisine. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The owners are opening another restaurant in Mount Pearl at the end of the month, where the same sign will be posted outside.

Nattouf, who has worked at the restaurant since it opened more than a year ago, said the gesture of kindness is just part of their culture.

"This is just how we were raised, it's from our community, from our families," she said.

"When you are in good condition you have to help other people too."

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador