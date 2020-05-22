Back to normal: St. John's curbside recycling schedule returns to routine June 1

Hang onto your cans and cardboard — the City of St. John's says it will resume its regular bi-weekly curbside recycling collection on Monday, June 1.

The city began a limited, monthly collection in late April to keep people from throwing away their paper, plastic and cardboard, but will now move back to its normal schedule in June.

The pickup of yard waste will also begin on June 1, with collection every other week, on the same day as recycling.

All yard waste placed at the curb, including grass, leaves, soil and small branches, must be placed in paper yard waste bags. These will then be composted at the Robin Hood Bay landfill, the city said.

The residential drop off at Robin Hood Bay will begin accepting all forms of waste on Monday, except for household hazardous waste, which is only accepted on Wednesdays.

The Home Again furniture donation program will not resume until further notice.

In a news release Friday, the city thanked residents for their patience and said announcements will be made if services have to be adjusted in the future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador