St. John's Pride parade postponed due to heat warnings

The St. John's Pride parade scheduled to take place Sunday has been postponed due to high heat warnings.

Organizers said it was a difficult decision. They will be meeting with city officials on Monday to schedule an alternate date.

A release from St. John's Pride says that with the forecast of 28 degrees and a potential 34-degree humidex, coupled with the parade taking place at the peak heat period of the day in an unshaded area, they considered the risk to parade-goers too great.

"The safety of our participants, volunteers, and spectators must remain our top priority," they said.

This comes just hours after organizers of the Tely 10 road race also decided to postpone the race set for Sunday morning due to heat.

More to come.

