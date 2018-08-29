St. John's police looking for 'armed and dangerous' alleged armed robber

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is warning the public about an alleged armed robber who is considered by police to be 'armed and dangerous' after holding up a gas station in St. John's Tuesday night.

People are being advised to not approach Scott Wheeler, 41, if he is spotted, but to contact the RNC instead.

Police allege Wheeler went into an Ultramar service station at 225 Logy Bay Road at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday carrying a firearm. He held up the place and left with some money, but police aren't revealing the amount.

A release from the RNC says Wheeler is wanted on charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaches of a court order.

Anyone who spots Wheeler or knows where he is, is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).