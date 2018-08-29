Skip to Main Content
St. John's police looking for 'armed and dangerous' alleged armed robber
New

St. John's police looking for 'armed and dangerous' alleged armed robber

Police are searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous, and who is alleged to have held up a gas station in St. John's.

RNC advises public not to approach Scott Wheeler

CBC News ·
Police in St. John's are on the lookout for Scott Wheeler. He's alleged to have robbed a gas station Tuesday night and is considered "armed and dangerous." (Submitted by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is warning the public about an alleged armed robber who is considered by police to be 'armed and dangerous' after holding up a gas station in St. John's Tuesday night.

People are being advised to not approach Scott Wheeler, 41, if he is spotted, but to contact the RNC instead.

Police allege Wheeler went into an Ultramar service station at 225 Logy Bay Road at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday carrying a firearm. He held up the place and left with some money, but police aren't revealing the amount.

A release from the RNC says Wheeler is wanted on charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaches of a court order. 

Anyone who spots Wheeler or knows where he is, is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us