Spring, is that you? St. John's lifting parking ban is another sign of the season
First, a Saturday of sunshine and now bye-bye to the parking ban.
Late-night parking restrictions in downtown also gone
First came a Saturday filled with a sunshine.
Now, another rite of spring is sprung — the overnight parking ban has been lifted.
St. John's Coun. Debbie Hanlon made the announcement at Monday's council meeting.
The late-night parking restrictions in the downtown area, specifically on sections of Duckworth and Water streets between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., are also gone.
The ban was implemented in mid-December.
City council says the no parking on so-called Snow Route streets is still a no-no until March 31, as per the signs in the area.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.