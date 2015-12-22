Skip to Main Content
Spring, is that you? St. John's lifting parking ban is another sign of the season

First, a Saturday of sunshine and now bye-bye to the parking ban.

Late-night parking restrictions in downtown also gone

Winter, thanks for the memories. But it's time for spring. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

First came a Saturday filled with a sunshine. 

Now, another rite of spring is sprung — the overnight parking ban has been lifted. 

St. John's Coun. Debbie Hanlon made the announcement at Monday's council meeting. 

The late-night parking restrictions in the downtown area, specifically on sections of Duckworth and Water streets between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., are also gone. 

The ban was implemented in mid-December.

City council says the no parking on so-called Snow Route streets is still a no-no until March 31, as per the signs in the area. 

