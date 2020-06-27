Dozens gather for defund the police rally in St. John's

Close to 100 people gathered on the steps of Confederation Building in St. John's calling for the defunding of police Saturday afternoon. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Close to 100 people gathered on the steps of Confederation Building in St. John's Saturday afternoon, calling for the defunding of police after the deaths of Indigenous people at the hands of police in other parts of the country.

Many speakers at the event, including organizer Jude Benoit, called for money to be reallocated from police and put into community services.

"We felt that it was time to speak up about Indigenous people being murdered by police, being brutalized by police, about the system being broken," Benoit said.

"And it needs to be fixed.… We are done with people dying from suicide and dying from a lack of resources that can easily be defunded from the police and then re-funnelled back into the community."

Benoit is part of the newly-formed Indigenous Activist Collective, a group formed to inspire decolonialization and promote Indigenous voices in the community.

The group decided to organize the demonstration after the deaths of people like Rodney Levi, Chantel Moore and Regis Korchinski-Paquet, three Indigenous people who died after involvement with police.

"They feel very close to my heart," Benoit said.

"I've had Indigenous people that I know and love commit suicide after their dealings with police. And in my mind, that is a lack of mental health resources, a lack of community care that wasn't provided and that is what led to their deaths."

Stan Nochasak, originally from Nain, spoke about discrimination he has faced at the hands of police, and called for unity of all peoples. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Stan Nochasak, originally from Nain, recalled stories of his uncle while in Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

"He had a heart attack and he was calling out for the guards," Nochasak said.

"The guys shrugged it off and said 'it's just a flu, you'll get over it by tomorrow.' Tomorrow never came."

He also detailed his own experiences of racism, once being put in the back of a police car after witnessing a pedestrian-vehicle collision, while his white friend was interviewed on the street.

"They made the crowd think that I was the criminal," he said. "Being a minority, and I was confounded again."

During his speech, Nochasak asked those in attendance to form a circle together as a symbol of unity.

"We are all human," he said. "No one is higher or lower, we breathe the same air, walk the same earth, have the same heart."

Michelle Gushue is an advocate for incarcerated women after previously being in jail. She says better systems need to be put in place to help those caught in the system. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Michelle Gushue, an advocate for incarcerated women who has faced jail time herself, also spoke for the creation of more systems to help keep people safe. After the murder of her brother in 1999, she said she does not want to see anyone else be let down by current systems in place.

"It was our governmental systems that let us down," Gushue said. "I'm not saying get rid of the police as a whole, take this money, put it where it needs to be put."

"Hire trained staff, social workers to go out and do these wellness checks. We don't need armed police officers to check on a client who is just having a bad day."

Benoit said Saturday's rally was the beginning of more rallies in the community until the group feels its voice is heard.