Council looking at ways to change 270 light bulbs in downtown St. John's

Changing a light bulb might not be considered a tedious task but when there's 270 of them hanging from poles across the city, the job becomes a little harder.

That's why the city of St. John's is forming a working group to decide how to change out the lights downtown.

"We're joking about how many people does it take to change a light bulb, [but] it's not just a light bulb," said Coun. Debbie Hanlon. "We're looking at changing a significant part of our downtown core."

Hanlon said they're not talking about the street lights which hang over the street, but the shorter, ornamental lights along the streets.

The white globe lights were installed decades ago, and are in need of replacement. (Paul Pickett/CBC)

Council is currently faced with four options — not to change the lights at all, replace the existing bulbs with LED bulbs, replace the entire light fixture or redesign the downtown lighting.

"There is an initial cost as well and there is a yearly saving cost so it depends on which option we take," she said.

Spending money to save money

Switching out the current bulbs for LED lights would initially cost anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000, but the money back on energy savings would be $2,500 a year and about $8,000 in maintenance savings.

To replace the light fixtures completely, it could cost up to $600,000 with energy savings of up to $6,000 and $11,500 in maintenance savings.

"This has been a constant complaint," Hanlon said of feedback about the current lights. "It improves safety down there, it improves energy savings, it saves you money and over the long haul it would be a very good investment for the city."

Council says it gets constant complaints about the old light fixtures from downtown business owners and people concerned about safety. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

In 2015, a crime prevention committee put forward a recommendation to change the lighting. Hanlon said it's been on people's minds for a while.

The decision to create a working group was voted on during Monday evening's council meeting.

Within 90 days Hanlon is hoping to have the group organized so the city can look at the most efficient way to implement new lighting.

It will feature members from arts groups, the Downtown Development Commission and the city's Built Heritage Experts Panel.

"People with all different reasons to be involved, we are bringing them all forward so they can help prepare this."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador