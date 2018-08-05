Skip to Main Content
Costco St. John's recalls blueberry plants
The plants were shipped without proper certification from Quebec, which is regulated for the presence of blueberry maggot.

Plants being recalled due to potential presence of the blueberry maggot, not native to N.L.

Blueberry plants sold through June and July at the St. John's Costco location are being recalled. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency Facebook page)

Costco has recalled blueberry plants that were sold throughout June and July at its St. John's location.

 The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall is due to the potential presence of the plant pest, blueberry maggot.

Customers should return the plants to Costco in their original containers, placed in a double bag. If plants have already been transplanted, they must be removed, including the root systems and the soil that was in the original packaging, and placed in a double bag. 

The blueberry plants being recalled include the 'Northland' and 'Patriot' varieties.

The plants were shipped without proper certification from Quebec, which is regulated for the presence of blueberry maggot. 

The pest does not occur in Newfoundland and Labrador and may pose a risk to blueberry production, if introduced to the province.

For information regarding alternate disposal, call 709-772-4424 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

